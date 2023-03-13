Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 713,544 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,544 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.76% of StepStone Group worth $73,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in StepStone Group by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $22.44 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909,394 shares in the company, valued at $214,329,401.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.