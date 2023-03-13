FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Sells $66,781.15 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.24. The stock had a trading volume of 796,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $201.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

