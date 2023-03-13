FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $240.00. The stock traded as high as $197.06 and last traded at $196.48, with a volume of 61853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,968,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,968,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,833. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

