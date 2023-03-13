Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

About Fuji Electric

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.