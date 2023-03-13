G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,253.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001710 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

