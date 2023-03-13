Galecto’s (GLTO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Galecto Trading Up 8.8 %

Galecto stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 6,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,276. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Galecto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Galecto worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

