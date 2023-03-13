GateToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $536.52 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00022187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00036037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00224725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,329.34 or 0.99970496 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002876 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.61933143 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,481,528.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

