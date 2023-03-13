Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $608.46 million and $1.94 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00419116 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.32 or 0.28323420 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

