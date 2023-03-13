General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.