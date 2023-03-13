Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Hits $661,426.52 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $661,426.52 and approximately $0.44 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

