Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
NYSE GENI traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,926. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $932.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
