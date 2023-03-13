Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,926. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $932.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.3% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

