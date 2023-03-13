GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $638,071.21

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $237.43 million and $638,071.21 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

