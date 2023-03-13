GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $237.41 million and $623,509.64 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

