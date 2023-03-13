Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 259 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,327 shares of company stock worth $19,289,007 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $208.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.86.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

