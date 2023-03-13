Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

INTC opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

