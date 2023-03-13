Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $668,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $170.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.