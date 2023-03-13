Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $811,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV opened at $272.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

