Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

