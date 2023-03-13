Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,647 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $327.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

