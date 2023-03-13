Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 3,443 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

