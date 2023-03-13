Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $89,968,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,159.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $966.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

