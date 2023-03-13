Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $89.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

