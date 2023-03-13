Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) CEO Randall M. Chesler Buys 2,500 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 2,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 1,383,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

