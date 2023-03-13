Glennon Small Companies Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.28 (ASX:GC1PA)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1PA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance
Glennon Small Companies Company Profile
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
Further Reading
