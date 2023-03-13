Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 58,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,724. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

