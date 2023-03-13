Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.