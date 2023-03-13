Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) by 504.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 1.02% of Global X CleanTech ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC opened at $15.15 on Monday. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

