Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOTZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 834,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 695,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 318,163 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 292,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,552,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

