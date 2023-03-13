Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $98,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 150.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $45,844,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $148.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.07. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $282.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

