GMX One Day Trading Volume Tops $101.52 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $66.22 or 0.00295102 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $565.67 million and $101.52 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,996,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,541,788 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

