Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 11.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.55. 2,744,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,005,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Up 10.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields



Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

