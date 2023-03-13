Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GARPY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.

