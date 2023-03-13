Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 84.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $90,171.40 and $2,206.25 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

