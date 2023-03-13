Goldfinch (GFI) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $275,357.31 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00417207 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.28200461 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,912,504 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

