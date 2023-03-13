Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 639 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.25 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

