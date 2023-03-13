Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,379,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191,744 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 156,701 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,044,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 641,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 107,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $30.10 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.