Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

JPM opened at $131.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $386.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

