Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

