Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,426,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 60,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $81.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

