Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 255 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 313.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,093 shares during the period.

SMIN opened at $50.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

