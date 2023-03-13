Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.07

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.07 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 8758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $651.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 29.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

