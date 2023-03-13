Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Short Interest Update

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Greencore Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GNCGY remained flat at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

About Greencore Group

(Get Rating)

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

