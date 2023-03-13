GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,029,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GreenGro Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GreenGro Technologies stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 396,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,480. GreenGro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

Featured Articles

GreenGro Technologies, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly and state-of-the-art technological solutions for high-value crops, including hemp and cannabis. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail aspects of hemp and cannabis through its divisions, namely CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures, and GenoBreeding.

