Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.20. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

