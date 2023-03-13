Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of GRN stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.20. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.07.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
