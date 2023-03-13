Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $1.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,187.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00339184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00629786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00080883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00527447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009715 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

