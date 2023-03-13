Guess”s (GES) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Guess’ Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.87.
About Guess’
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
