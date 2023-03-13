Guess”s (GES) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Guess’ by 285.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 151.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 109.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

