Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $41.50.
Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
See Also
