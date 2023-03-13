Harlan F. Weisman Buys 150,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of TFFP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,836. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 217,360 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

