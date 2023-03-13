Harmony 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.36 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Harmony has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $227.03 million and approximately $26.36 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00431856 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.98 or 0.29190610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,817,775,050 coins and its circulating supply is 13,147,500,050 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.