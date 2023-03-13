Harvest Finance (FARM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.43 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $32.46 or 0.00146925 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $22.11 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00431856 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.98 or 0.29190610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.